SC denies bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in liquor policy scam case

The Supreme Court today refused to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a corruption case related to the now-defunct liquor policy in the national capital. The court has sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the bail plea filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and scheduled the next hearing for August 23.