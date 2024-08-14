Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 PAT climbs 76% YoY to Rs 1,437 cr

The aerospace and defence company's consolidated net profit surged 76.5% to Rs 1,437.16 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 814.24 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 4,347.50 crore in Q1 FY25, up 11.04% as against Rs 3,915.35 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax in the June quarter stood at Rs 1,583.72 crore, registering a growth of 45.42% from Rs 1,089.03 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses jumped 8.22% year on year to Rs 3,506.16 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 1,447.67 crore (up 33.51% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 1,247.56 crore (down 11.12% YoY) during the period under review.