Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gabriel India jumps after Q1 PAT rises 20% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Gabriel India jumps after Q1 PAT rises 20% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Gabriel India rallied 4.43% to Rs 513 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 20.43% YoY to Rs 51.16 crore in Q1 FY25.
Revenue from operations increased 7.26% to Rs 864.23 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 805.76 crore in Q1 FY24.
Profit before tax increased 19.8% to Rs 69.10 crore in Q1 FY25 as comapred with Rs 57.68 crore posted in same quarter last year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
During the quarter, EBTDA jumped 13% to Rs 78 crore as compared with Rs 69 crore posted in same quarter last fiscal. EBITDA margin improved to 9% in Q1 FY25 as against 8.6% in Q1 FY24.
Duirng the quarter, capex stood at Rs 30 crore.
On outlook front, the company said that it will develop more products for the core segment, Major focus in B & C class towns 200 nos to be added in next 5 years.
Gabriel India is offers ride control products catering to all segments in the automotive industry. The Company has seven manufacturing plants spread accross India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Delhi airport power outage terminal 3

Delhi airport to restart Terminal 1 from Aug 17 with 13 daily flights

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty tests 24,150; TCS gains 2%

Google Pixel 9 series

Google begins assembling Pixel 8 in India, plans major manufacturing shift

soldier, Army, Doda

LIVE news: Army captain killed in encounter during search for 4 terrorists in J-K

Duleep Trophy

Duleep Trophy 2024 full schedule, time, format, history, live streaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon