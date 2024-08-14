Gabriel India jumps after Q1 PAT rises 20% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Gabriel India rallied 4.43% to Rs 513 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 20.43% YoY to Rs 51.16 crore in Q1 FY25.Revenue from operations increased 7.26% to Rs 864.23 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 805.76 crore in Q1 FY24.
Profit before tax increased 19.8% to Rs 69.10 crore in Q1 FY25 as comapred with Rs 57.68 crore posted in same quarter last year.
During the quarter, EBTDA jumped 13% to Rs 78 crore as compared with Rs 69 crore posted in same quarter last fiscal. EBITDA margin improved to 9% in Q1 FY25 as against 8.6% in Q1 FY24.
Duirng the quarter, capex stood at Rs 30 crore.
On outlook front, the company said that it will develop more products for the core segment, Major focus in B & C class towns 200 nos to be added in next 5 years.
Gabriel India is offers ride control products catering to all segments in the automotive industry. The Company has seven manufacturing plants spread accross India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content