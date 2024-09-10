Infosys and Proximus Group announce strategic collaboration to unlock synergies

The new strategic collaboration will focus on a joint go-to-market approach that will use best-in-class products of Proximus' International affiliates, including Route Mobile's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Telesign's Digital Identity (DI) solutions. This combined with Infosys digital services will drive innovation in omnichannel customer engagement and AI-driven digital assistants for their customers. The collaboration will enhance digital security by providing robust DI and fraud protection solutions, ensuring trusted communication online.

Infosys and Proximus Group, Belgium's leading digital services and communication solutions provider announced a strategic collaboration to help unlock new business opportunities.