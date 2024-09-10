Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys and Proximus Group announce strategic collaboration to unlock synergies

Infosys and Proximus Group announce strategic collaboration to unlock synergies

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Infosys and Proximus Group, Belgium's leading digital services and communication solutions provider announced a strategic collaboration to help unlock new business opportunities.
The new strategic collaboration will focus on a joint go-to-market approach that will use best-in-class products of Proximus' International affiliates, including Route Mobile's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Telesign's Digital Identity (DI) solutions. This combined with Infosys digital services will drive innovation in omnichannel customer engagement and AI-driven digital assistants for their customers. The collaboration will enhance digital security by providing robust DI and fraud protection solutions, ensuring trusted communication online.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

SEPC shares up over 4% on bagging Rs 183-cr order from Bihar Government

DGCA

Rewa Airport gets DGCA approval; will become sixth in Madhya Pradesh

Audi, Audi logo

Police arrest driver of Audi car owned by BJP leader's son after crash

Law, Law and Order, Justice, Punishment

LIVE news: Court slams Kerala govt on sexual harassment cases in film industry

swiggy, swiggy AI

Swiggy's IPO plan includes Rs 5,000 cr fresh issue, exceeding initial aim

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon