BSE SME Naturewings Holidays spurts on listing day

Shares of Naturewings Holidays were trading at Rs 90.25 on the BSE, a premium of 21.96% compared with the issue price of Rs 74. The scrip was listed at Rs 95, a premium of 28.38% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price. The counter hit a high of Rs 99.50 and a low of Rs 90.25. About 5.46 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Naturewings Holidays' IPO was subscribed 364.16 times. The issue opened for bidding on 3 September 2024 and it closed on 5 September 2024. The price of the IPO was set at Rs 74 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 9,50,400 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 66.99% from 95.80% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirement, marketing and business promotions and general corporate purpose.

Naturewings Holiday offers specialised and curated holiday packages for leisure travellers visiting the Himalayan ranges. The company offers end to end travel solutions including land and air bookings, hotel bookings, in transit arrangements, local sightseeing and such other destination management services. The company offers holiday packages through its website. As of 31 March 2024, the company has access to over 750 hotels across Bhutan, Nepal, North East, Sikkim-Darjeeling and Kashmir-Ladakh in the Himalayan Ranges and in various international destinations, the company has network of over 100 travel agents spread across more than 12 major cities across India. The company has 51 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 21.81 crore and net profit of Rs 1.11 crore for the period as on 31 March 2024.

