India envisions to operate 350 to 400 airports in next 20-25 years says Aviation Minister

Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, has recently noted that the government is imagining India being at a place where it can operate 350 to 400 airports in the coming 20 to 25 years. the Minister stated the government's intention to extend the Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) for another ten years beyond its current end date in 2027. The UDAN scheme, launched in 2016, has enhanced regional air connectivity in India. Naidu highlighted its success, stating, By operationalising over 583 routes, we are connecting 86 airports, many of which were previously underserved or unserved. More than 1.4 crore passengers have benefited from UDAN flights, with over 2.80 lakh flights operated under the scheme and a viability gap funding support of more than 3,700 crores, he noted. The Minister also outlined several other key initiatives and developments in India's aviation sector. India is actively pursuing the development and manufacturing of its own regional aircraft, he highlighted.