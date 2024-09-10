Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEPC edges higher after bagging work order from Government of Bihar

SEPC edges higher after bagging work order from Government of Bihar

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
SEPC added 1.49% to Rs 30.73 after the company announced that it has been awarded a work order for Rs 182.56 crore by the Executive Engineer, Irrigation Division, Government of Bihar.
The project entails conducting a detailed survey and investigation, planning and designing, supplying materials, labor, equipment, and machinery, constructing, executing, and installing, testing, commissioning within 12 months, and providing a successful trial run for 3 months.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Following the successful trial run, SEPC will be responsible for comprehensive operation and maintenance for 60 months. The project aims to supply drinking water to Bhabhua and Mohania towns under the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan using surface water on a turnkey basis.
 
SEPC is engaged in providing end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multi disciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management services.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kylian Mbappe - The Man of the Match

France beat Belgium 2-0 with Mbappe on rest, Haaland stars in Norway win

Crude oil

Crude Oil Strategy today: Check target price, resistance & other key levels

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex climbs 300pts to 81,900, Nifty at 25k; IT, Pharma, Health climb

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

'I don't agree with Narendra Modi but I don't hate him': Rahul Gandhi in US

Law, Law and Order, Justice, Punishment

LIVE news: Court slams Kerala govt on sexual harassment cases in film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon