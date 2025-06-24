Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys announces strategic collaboration with Zoetis

Infosys announces strategic collaboration with Zoetis

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

To enhance Zoetis' IT operations and digital capabilities

Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with Zoetis, the world's leading animal health company. This long-term engagement aims to enhance Zoetis' IT operations and digital capabilities by integrating advanced AI solutions and automation services, providing greater agility to respond to evolving business landscape and customer needs.

"We look forward to this collaboration with Infosys which will help us improve operational efficiency as we deliver value to veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners globally. This represents our commitment to use digital innovation to continue to lead the animal health industry, said Keith Sarbaugh, Executive Vice President and Chief Data and Technology Officer at Zoetis.

 

Subhro Mallik, EVP and Global Head of Life Sciences, Infosys, said, We are excited to collaborate with Zoetis on this transformative journey that will reduce operational complexity and support long-term business objectives. This collaboration also underscores our commitment to delivering practical AI innovations and tailored digital solutions to the Life Sciences sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Consumer Products allots 580 equity shares under ESOP

Tata Consumer Products allots 580 equity shares under ESOP

Bondada Engg spurts on securing Rs 836 crore battery storage order from TNGECL

Bondada Engg spurts on securing Rs 836 crore battery storage order from TNGECL

UR Sugar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

UR Sugar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at Swan Energy Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Swan Energy Ltd counter

Sun TV Network Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon