Sun TV Network Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 597, down 0.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock rose for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 6.15% up 1.06%. in NIFTY and a 12.82% up 12.15% in the Nifty Media index.

Sun TV Network Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 597, down 0.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.84% on the day, quoting at 25180.9. The Sensex is at 82655.14, up 0.93%.Sun TV Network Ltd has eased around 5.77% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1748.4, down 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.63 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 13.82 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

