Volumes soar at Swan Energy Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Swan Energy Ltd clocked volume of 157.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.55 lakh shares

JM Financial Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd, NTPC Ltd, L T Foods Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 June 2025.

Swan Energy Ltd clocked volume of 157.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.55 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.48% to Rs.449.80. Volumes stood at 16.61 lakh shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd clocked volume of 406.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47.37 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.22% to Rs.150.90. Volumes stood at 23.19 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Usha Martin Ltd witnessed volume of 84.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.33 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.53% to Rs.333.50. Volumes stood at 6.44 lakh shares in the last session.

NTPC Ltd saw volume of 913.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 115.09 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.92% to Rs.329.55. Volumes stood at 82.78 lakh shares in the last session.

L T Foods Ltd recorded volume of 85.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.37 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.47% to Rs.439.95. Volumes stood at 48.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Sun TV Network Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bondada Engg gains on bagging Rs 204-cr LoA from TGGENCO

Bondada Engg hits the roof on bagging Rs 9,000 cr solar power project

QPOWER launches state of-the-art Global Coil Factory in Sangli

Adani Airports Holdings secures USD 1 billion project finance for Mumbai International Airport

