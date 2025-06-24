Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UR Sugar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

UR Sugar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Fiberweb (India) Ltd, Zee Media Corporation Ltd, Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd and Cosmo First Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 June 2025.

Fiberweb (India) Ltd, Zee Media Corporation Ltd, Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd and Cosmo First Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 June 2025.

UR Sugar Industries Ltd crashed 6.91% to Rs 5.93 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Fiberweb (India) Ltd lost 6.32% to Rs 50.88. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 45366 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29511 shares in the past one month.

Zee Media Corporation Ltd tumbled 5.74% to Rs 14.94. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Adani &amp; Israel's Elbit form JV for unmanned aerial vehicles

Smallcap defence stock rebounds 9% from day's low; hits six-month high

Traders, brokers, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade rangebound on Israel-Iran truce breach; OMCs slip; PSBs lead

ENG vs IND

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test, Day 5: Dark clouds in Leeds; action begins at 3:30 PM

IPO

GNG Electronics gets Sebi nod for IPO, to raise ₹450 crore via fresh issue

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Centre mulls relief for Vodafone Idea as threat of insolvency looms

Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 58.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4916 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1711 shares in the past one month.

Cosmo First Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 1200.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7414 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29428 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Swan Energy Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Swan Energy Ltd counter

Sun TV Network Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bondada Engg gains on bagging Rs 204-cr LoA from TGGENCO

Bondada Engg gains on bagging Rs 204-cr LoA from TGGENCO

Bondada Engg hits the roof on bagging Rs 9,000 cr solar power project

Bondada Engg hits the roof on bagging Rs 9,000 cr solar power project

QPOWER launches state of-the-art Global Coil Factory in Sangli

QPOWER launches state of-the-art Global Coil Factory in Sangli

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon