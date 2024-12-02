Business Standard
Inox Green Energy Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Inox Wind Ltd, AGI Greenpac Ltd, Morepen Laboratories Ltd and Ami Organics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 December 2024.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd spiked 12.28% to Rs 166.45 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Inox Wind Ltd surged 8.97% to Rs 208.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

AGI Greenpac Ltd soared 6.54% to Rs 1022.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26825 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11167 shares in the past one month.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd advanced 6.22% to Rs 83.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ami Organics Ltd spurt 6.07% to Rs 2274.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22808 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14314 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

