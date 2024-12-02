Business Standard
RSS head Mohan Bhagwat wants every Indian family to have 3 kids. Here's why

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat advocates for every Indian family to have three children. Here's what he said and why his comments are stirring a debate

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has called for Indian families to have at least three children to prevent a population decline, emphasising the need for population stability to ensure societal survival.
 
Speaking in Nagpur, Bhagwat cited demographic science, warning that societies with a fertility rate below 2.1 face the risk of extinction, as this rate is necessary to maintain population levels over time.
 
“A decline in population is a matter of concern. Modern demographic studies indicate that when the population of a community falls below a fertility rate of 2.1, that society faces extinction,” Bhagwat said.
 
 
He added that such societies “do not need external threats to vanish; they disappear on their own,” pointing to the decline of languages and communities due to low birth rates. Therefore, he urged, India’s population must not fall below this critical threshold.
 
Bhagwat’s call for families to have at least three children was based on the premise that a fertility rate below 2.1 would lead to population decline. “Since one cannot have fractional children, we need at least three children per family, as per population science,” he added, citing India’s population policy, which he claimed was framed in 1998 or 2002. This policy, according to Bhagwat, clearly stated that no community’s population should drop below a fertility rate of 2.1.
 
The remarks, however, sparked political reactions across India, particularly in Bihar, where the issue of population control and caste-based census have become politically charged. Critics argue that Bhagwat’s statements clash with the government’s existing population control efforts.

Opposition parties slam Bhagwat's comments

 
In Bihar, where population control measures have been a topic of intense debate, opposition parties were quick to criticise Bhagwat's remarks. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari questioned the contradictions within the BJP and RSS' stance on population control. “Leaders of the BJP often speak about population control, and now the RSS chief is advocating for more children. The BJP and RSS should first resolve their own contradictions,” Tiwari stated.
 
He also highlighted the inconsistency between the government’s population control awareness campaigns and Bhagwat’s call for larger families.
 
The Janata Dal (United) also joined the chorus of criticism. Party spokesperson Arvind Nishad said, “Before making such statements, the RSS chief should consult BJP leaders who regularly speak on population control.” Nishad also pointed out that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has led by example in promoting population control policies.
 
“Kumar believes educating women is the key to population control,” Nishad added, reflecting the state government's focus on empowering women as a means of addressing population growth.

