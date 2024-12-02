Business Standard
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid protests by opposition over Adani

Speaker Om Birla asked the opposition members to allow the Question Hour and said they could take up their issues later

Lok Sabha proceedings were washed out last week as well due to the protests by the opposition members | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Monday amid protests by opposition members over the Adani indictment row, recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and other issues.

As soon as the House met after the weekend break, many opposition members, including those from the Congress, were on their feet, raising the indictment of industrialist Gautam Adani in a US court on bribery charges, among other issues.

Some members were in the Well of the House while other opposition members stood in the aisle and raised slogans.

Speaker Om Birla asked the opposition members to allow the Question Hour and said they could take up their issues later. Amid the din, one question was taken up.

 

However, the opposition members ignored the speaker's pleas, following which he adjourned the House till 12 noon.

The Lok Sabha proceedings were washed out last week as well due to the protests by the opposition members on the same issues.

Before the House assembled, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju was seen speaking to Congress leader K C Venugopal near the opposition benches. Congress member Gaurav Gogoi and DMK leader T R Baalu were also present.

After the House was adjourned, some of the opposition leaders including Congress' Venugopal, DMK's Baalu, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee and Samajwadi Party members Dharmendra Yadav and Zia ur Rehman Barq were seen going to the speaker's office together.

The Adani Group has maintained that Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar have not been charged with any violation of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment that authorities filed in a New York court in an alleged bribery case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

