Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 08:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Wind bags supply order from green energy transition platform

Inox Wind bags supply order from green energy transition platform

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Inox Wind announced that it has secured a 100 MW equipment supply order from a leading green energy transition platform.

The said order is for the supply of the companys state-of-the-art 3.3 MW turbines for the projects being developed by the customer in Gujarat.

Additionally, the company will provide limited scope EPC for the project as well as multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services post the commissioning of the turbines.

Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO, Inox Wind, said, We are delighted to have secured a 100 MW order from a new customer, with several additional orders to be received going ahead. This order follows up our recent 229 MW wins from other existing and new customers, taking our total order inflow in FY26 to approximately 400 MW till date. We are in advanced stages of closure for securing multiple other orders which will ensure that our year-end net orderbook meets our execution guidance for the subsequent 18-24 months. With the strong momentum across the hybrid renewables space in India, we believe that the forthcoming opportunities in the wind industry are substantial.

 

Inox Wind (IWL) is Indias leading wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, utilities, PSUs & corporate investors. IWL is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market with four manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, where blades, tubular towers, as well as hubs & nacelles are manufactured.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 928.8% to Rs 105.86 crore on 29.2% increase in net sales to Rs 826.25 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.82% to end at Rs 150.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Economic Buzz: India retail inflation declines to record low of 0.25% in Oct-25

Economic Buzz: India retail inflation declines to record low of 0.25% in Oct-25

Pearl Global Inds soars after Q2 PAT jumps 25% YoY to Rs 73 cr

Pearl Global Inds soars after Q2 PAT jumps 25% YoY to Rs 73 cr

Consumer price inflation slides to 0.25%, food prices tumble 5% on year

Consumer price inflation slides to 0.25%, food prices tumble 5% on year

RITES secures project of Rs 52 cr from Cochin International Airport

RITES secures project of Rs 52 cr from Cochin International Airport

NTPC receives upgrade in ESG ratings

NTPC receives upgrade in ESG ratings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 8:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayDelhi Blast Protein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon