NTPC receives upgrade in ESG ratings

NTPC announced that MSCI ESG Ratings has upgraded NTPC Limited's ESG rating from CCC to B.
This rating upgrade reflects NTPC's strengthened commitment to and enhanced performance in sustainability, governance and climate responsibility. It underscores the company's ongoing transition towards a cleaner energy portfolio and stronger ESG framework embedded both at the execution and the management levels.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content