Inox Wind consolidated net profit rises 257.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.68% to Rs 1119.18 croreNet profit of Inox Wind rose 257.28% to Rs 91.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 52.68% to Rs 1119.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 733.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1119.18733.01 53 OPM %20.3522.66 -PBDT220.20132.92 66 PBT169.4087.86 93 NP91.7525.68 257
