Friday, November 14, 2025 | 06:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oswal Pumps consolidated net profit rises 48.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Oswal Pumps consolidated net profit rises 48.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Sales rise 73.90% to Rs 539.64 crore

Net profit of Oswal Pumps rose 48.24% to Rs 97.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 73.90% to Rs 539.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 310.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales539.64310.32 74 OPM %23.7232.59 -PBDT130.2991.64 42 PBT126.4388.78 42 NP97.5065.77 48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 12.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 12.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 13.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 13.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Octal Credit Capital consolidated net profit declines 63.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Octal Credit Capital consolidated net profit declines 63.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Odyssey Corporation consolidated net profit declines 75.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Odyssey Corporation consolidated net profit declines 75.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Swelect Energy Systems consolidated net profit rises 84.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Swelect Energy Systems consolidated net profit rises 84.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon