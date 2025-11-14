Oswal Pumps consolidated net profit rises 48.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 73.90% to Rs 539.64 croreNet profit of Oswal Pumps rose 48.24% to Rs 97.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 73.90% to Rs 539.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 310.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales539.64310.32 74 OPM %23.7232.59 -PBDT130.2991.64 42 PBT126.4388.78 42 NP97.5065.77 48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content