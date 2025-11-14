Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services consolidated net profit rises 2.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.82% to Rs 29.46 croreNet profit of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services rose 2.20% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.82% to Rs 29.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales29.4627.84 6 OPM %19.6226.51 -PBDT3.674.59 -20 PBT1.232.36 -48 NP0.930.91 2
