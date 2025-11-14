Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 13.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.92% to Rs 1299.87 croreNet profit of Sun TV Network declined 13.42% to Rs 354.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 409.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.92% to Rs 1299.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 935.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1299.87935.70 39 OPM %58.0357.82 -PBDT890.03709.22 25 PBT486.10513.37 -5 NP354.33409.27 -13
