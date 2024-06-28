Business Standard
Inox Wind incorporates new subsidiary to develop wind farms

Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Inox Wind announced that it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Pokhran Wind Energy, as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to develop wind farms in India.
Pokhran Wind Energy has been incorporated with an authorized and paid-up capital of Rs 1 lakh. The initial subscription to be made by the company in its subsidiary is Rs 1 lakh divided into 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each.
The subsidiary has been incorporated in India and registered with Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad and is yet to commence its business operations, said the firm.
Inox Wind is a wind energy solutions provider in India, catering to IPPs, Utilities, PSUs, and Corporate investors. It is part of the INOXGFL Group, with a focus on chemicals and renewable energy. IWL is fully integrated in the wind energy market, with four manufacturing plants and a capacity of over 2 GW per annum.
The wind energy service provider reported a consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) of Rs 37.67 crore in Q4 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 115.51 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 527.73 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 190.75 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.
The scrip rose 0.75% to currently trade at Rs 141.50 on the BSE.
First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

