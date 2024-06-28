NODWIN Gaming to acquire balance stake in Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH

NODWIN Gaming (a material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies) announced today that its Singapore based subsidiary, NODWIN Gaming International Pte. Ltd, (NODWIN Pte) has signed definitive agreements to increase its existing 13.51% stake in Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH, a Berlin-based Global full service gaming and esports agency to 100% in tranches through a share swap valued at upto Rs 271 crore (Euro 30.3 million).

NODWIN Pte will initially increase its existing stake in Freaks 4U Gaming to 57% and the remaining 43% held by the founders Michael Haenisch, Matthias Remmert and Jens Enders will be swapped at a later time at its option. Existing investors of Freaks 4U Gaming (CoInvestor FRE and Game.Fin S.R.L) will become shareholders of NODWIN Pte.

Freaks 4U Gaming offers a multitude of agency services and best-in-case solutions to brands and publishers and generated Rs 223 crore (Eur 26.9 mn unaudited) in 2023.

This acquisition will significantly enhance NODWIN Gaming's capabilities, bringing in the expertise, experience and network of the Freaks 4U Gaming team and is expected to contribute materially to NODWINs revenues going forward.

Since the acquisition of a minority stake in Freaks 4U Gaming in January 2024, NODWIN has been working with the Freaks 4U Gaming management on integration of the two businesses and evaluating the synergies they present. The two teams have already worked on jointly delivering high-profile projects such as the PUBG Mobile Global Open and Esports World Cup (EWC) and have jointly explored new business vertical opportunities. Based on the outcomes of this exercise and early traction on potential synergies, NODWIN Gaming and Freaks 4U Gaming have decided to proceed with this transaction.

