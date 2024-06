Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

NHPC has signed Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) on 27 June 2024 for 200 MW capacity Solar Power Project within GSECL's RE Park at Khavda (GSECL Stage-3). As already intimated, the estimated financial implication for the Project would be Rs.846.66 crore (approx.). The scheduled completion period for the Project is 15 months from the date of execution of PPA.