Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR back above 87 per US dollar mark even as NIFTY hits one week high

INR back above 87 per US dollar mark even as NIFTY hits one week high

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Indian Rupee is weak today, giving up some of the latest gains and fell back above 87 per US dollar mark. The US dollar index took a tumble yesterday, sliding heavily to test around four month low. This offered modest support to the INR initially but the local currency soon turned around and currently trades down 6 paise at 87.12 per US dollar. Firm Indian equities did not support the INR much as global trade unrest and tepid economic cues weighed on the INR. The HSBC India Composite PMI eased to 58.8 in February 2025 from 60.6 (flash) but stayed above January's 57.7, marking 43 consecutive months of expansion. Services activity accelerated, while manufacturing hit a 14-month low. INR has eased today even as the benchmark NIFTY50 index zoomed up to one week high. On the NSE, the benchmark USD/INR futures are quoting at 87.24, up 0.07% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex jumps 740 pts; Nifty snaps 10-day losing streak

Sensex jumps 740 pts; Nifty snaps 10-day losing streak

Gensol Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gensol Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

INOX India gains on bagging orders worth Rs 190 cr

INOX India gains on bagging orders worth Rs 190 cr

Maan Aluminium soars after acquiring land for expanding aluminium extrusion business

Maan Aluminium soars after acquiring land for expanding aluminium extrusion business

Secmark Consultancy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Secmark Consultancy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out SA vs NZ LIVE SCOREDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon