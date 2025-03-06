Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 03:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gensol Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gensol Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Religare Enterprises Ltd, Azad Engineering Ltd and Craftsman Automation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 March 2025.

Gensol Engineering Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 335.35 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 21769 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35338 shares in the past one month.

 

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd crashed 4.97% to Rs 31.53. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 86005 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Religare Enterprises Ltd tumbled 3.44% to Rs 241.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25811 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Azad Engineering Ltd pared 3.00% to Rs 1313.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16015 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25129 shares in the past one month.

Craftsman Automation Ltd fell 2.80% to Rs 4969.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7495 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2417 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

