Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR breaches 87 level against USD as Trump tariff triggers trade war fears

INR breaches 87 level against USD as Trump tariff triggers trade war fears

Image

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

The Indian rupee plunged 55 paise to close at an all-time low of 87.17 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday. Rupee fell past a crucial mark as dollar pushed higher after Trump announcement on imposing tariff over neighboring countries and China and as internstional oil prices spiked above 74 per barrel. The dollar index soared to three week high on Monday morning after US President Donald Trump set tariffs over the weekend. On Saturday, Trump finally signed off on threatened 25-percent tariffs on neighboring Mexico and Canada -- despite sharing a free trade pact -- and hit China with a 10-percent tariff in addition to already enacted levies. The dollar index is quoting at 109.26, up 1% on the day. Rupee also erased any possible gains due to Union Budget 2025-26 announced over the weekend. Indian shares ended Monday's session lower amid economic uncertainty following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of trade tariffs. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex hit an intraday low of 76,756 before recovering some ground to end the session down 319.22 points, or 0.41 percent, at 77,186.74. The broader NSE Nifty index closed down 121.10 points, or 0.52 percent, at 23,361.05, after having hit a low of 23,222 earlier.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices dip amid global trade war fears; Nifty ends below 23,400

Indices dip amid global trade war fears; Nifty ends below 23,400

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index falls 3.20%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index falls 3.20%

Nifty ends below 23,400; Oil & Gas shares decline; VIX rises 1.82%

Nifty ends below 23,400; Oil & Gas shares decline; VIX rises 1.82%

Australian markets decline on fears of trade war

Australian markets decline on fears of trade war

Japanese markets slump on concerns over Trump's tariff measures

Japanese markets slump on concerns over Trump's tariff measures

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Rahul Gandhi in ParliamentCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon