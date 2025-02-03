Business Standard

Australian markets decline on fears of trade war

Australian markets decline on fears of trade war

Image

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Australian markets declined on fears of a global trade war. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 closed 1.79 percent lower at 8,379.40, marking its steepest one-day drop since Sept. 4. The broader All Ordinaries index fell 1.84 percent to 8,628.40, with banks and mining stocks pacing the declines.

The total value of retail sales in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - coming in at A$36.991 billion.

The manufacturing sector in Australia moved back up into expansion territory in January, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Monday with a PMI score of 50.2.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

