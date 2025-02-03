Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index falls 3.20%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index falls 3.20%

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Nifty PSE index closed down 3.20% at 8707.5 today. The index has slipped 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd dropped 6.53%, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd shed 5.79% and REC Ltd fell 5.22%. The Nifty PSE index has fallen 3.00% over last one year compared to the 6.90% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index has dropped 3.00% and Nifty MNC index has dropped 2.01% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.52% to close at 23361.05 while the SENSEX has slid 0.41% to close at 77186.74 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

