Monday, December 15, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR extends loses to hit fresh lows in opening trades

INR extends loses to hit fresh lows in opening trades

Image

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee is extending losses in opening trades on Monday tracking rising oil prices and negative cues from local equities. INR opened at Rs 90.53 per dollar and dropped to a lifetime low of 90.58 so far during the day. On Friday, rupee depreciated by 9 paise to close at an all-time low of 90.41 against the US dollar. The benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 449.53 points, or 0.53 percent, to 85,267.66, after having snapped a three-day losing streak the previous day. The broader NSE Nifty index surged 148.40 points, or 0.57 percent, to 26,046.95. Aggressive dollar purchases by importers amid surging global precious metal prices are also adding pressure on the local unit.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shares of K. V. Toys India list in MT group

Shares of K. V. Toys India list in MT group

Shares of Corona Remedies list in B group

Shares of Corona Remedies list in B group

Riddhi Display Equipments makes its debut in MT group

Riddhi Display Equipments makes its debut in MT group

pTron forays into smart eyewear with launch of Orbis Era and Orbis Urban

pTron forays into smart eyewear with launch of Orbis Era and Orbis Urban

Benchmarks nudge lower in early trade; breadth weak

Benchmarks nudge lower in early trade; breadth weak

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon