pTron forays into smart eyewear with launch of Orbis Era and Orbis Urban

pTron forays into smart eyewear with launch of Orbis Era and Orbis Urban

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

pTron today announced its foray into the smart eyewear category with the launch of Orbis Era and Orbis Urban two cutting- edge Bluetooth-enabled smart glasses designed to redefine everyday convenience, communication, and entertainment. With this launch, pTron aims to make smart eyewear more accessible to the Indian consumer by offering feature-rich innovation at truly competitive price points.

The Orbis Smart Glasses Series blends modern design with intelligent functionality, offering open- ear audio, hands-free calling, blue light protection, long battery life, and lightweight comfort perfect for today's work, travel, and lifestyle needs.

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

