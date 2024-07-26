Nifty above 24,600 level; IT shares in demand

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 646.71 points or 0.80% to 80,678.94. The Nifty 50 index rallied 235.35 points or 0.95% to 24,638.95. The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 1.70% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.11%. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,701 shares rose and 1,040 shares fell. A total of 115 shares were unchanged. The domestic equity indices traded with robust gains in the mid-morning trade. The Nifty scaled above the 24,600 level. IT shares gained after declining in the past trading session.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index added 1.96% to 40,839.70. The index shed 0.03% in the past trading sessions.

Mphasis (up 6.77%), LTIMindtree (up 2.61%), Infosys (up 2.53%), Wipro (up 2.25%), HCL Technologies (up 2.11%), Persistent Systems (up 2.01%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.37%), Coforge (up 0.78%), L&T Technology Services (up 0.1%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gained 2.58% after the pharma major said that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib), an oral JAK Inhibitor for the treatment of severe alopecia areata.

VST Industries added 2.79% after the company said that its board has recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 10:1, i.e. ten new bonus equity shares of Rs 10 each for every one existing fully paid equity share of Rs 10 each.

Tech Mahindra shed 0.29%. The IT major's consolidated net profit jumped 28.82% to Rs 851.5 crore on 1.04% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 13,005.5 crore in Q1 FY25 over in Q1 FY24.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks traded mixed on Friday as investors digested Tokyo's latest inflation data and awaited key U.S. economic figures. Japans headline inflation eased slightly to 2.2% in July, while core inflation held steady at 2.2%.

The market's focus now shifts to the U.S., where the release of the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge is expected to influence interest rate expectations.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks experienced a rotation away from technology shares on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 declining. The Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the trend with a modest gain. This shift is a common occurrence during bull markets as market leadership evolves.

