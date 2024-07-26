Infibeam Avenues Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, SJVN Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd and Mphasis Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 July 2024. Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, SJVN Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd and Mphasis Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Infibeam Avenues Ltd spiked 11.12% to Rs 31.88 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 71.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd surged 9.81% to Rs 728.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80487 shares in the past one month.

SJVN Ltd soared 8.58% to Rs 153.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd advanced 7.45% to Rs 90.63. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mphasis Ltd added 7.42% to Rs 3054.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50315 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31245 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News