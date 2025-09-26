Friday, September 26, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR in tight range after falling to record low

INR in tight range after falling to record low

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
The Indian rupee saw a tight movement against the US dollar. INR added 3 paise on the day to trade at 88.74 per US dollar but held near record lows. The US dollar index trades at 98.08, up marginally on the day after a sharp spike yesterday. Local stocks closed with sharp losses on Friday, marking the sixth straight session of decline. Market sentiment was hit after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on branded drug imports from 1 October 2025. while continued FII selling and H1B visa concerns added pressure. All sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the red.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

