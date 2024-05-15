Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

INR Inches Higher Amid Dollar Weakness; Muted Equities Limit Gains

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
The Indian rupee inched up 1 paisa to settle at 83.50 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday as the American currency retreated from its elevated level. However, sustained foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in domestic equities weighed on the local unit. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 117.58 points, or 0.16 percent, to 72,987.03 - halting a three-day winning streak. The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 17.30 points, or 0.08 percent, to 22,200.55 due to concerns over FII selling ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 election outcome. Meanwhile, global cues were mixed while the dollar and bond yields dipped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell described the producer price index report as more mixed than hot, adding he doesn't expect the next move to be a rate hike.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle I/O 2024LIC | SEBIIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon