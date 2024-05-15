North Eastern Electric Power Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 212.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.98% to Rs 944.96 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 38.11% to Rs 548.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 396.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.96% to Rs 4239.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4556.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation reported to Rs 212.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 69.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.98% to Rs 944.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1026.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.944.961026.914239.574556.5524.4821.6346.1344.70114.5294.701452.001568.81-75.45-117.36597.19733.31212.01-69.51548.14396.89