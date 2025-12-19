Friday, December 19, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Barometers trade with major gains; realty shares advance

Barometers trade with major gains; realty shares advance

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with substantial gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,950 mark. Market sentiment remained positive, supported by buying demand from Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) and positive cues from Asian markets, while investors continued to track global developments and key economic data.

Realty shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 477.81 points or 0.57% to 84,959.62. The Nifty 50 index gained 156.50 points or 0.61% to 25,972.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.81% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index surged 0.85%.

 

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,488 shares rose and 1,555 shares fell. A total of 214 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.11% to 880. The index rallied 1.45% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Anant Raj (up 2.54%), Godrej Properties (up 1.63%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.56%), Lodha Developers (up 1.19%), Sobha (up 1.17%), DLF (up 1.13%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.87%) and Oberoi Realty (up 0.43%) advanced.

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises (down 1.26%) and SignatureGlobal India (down 0.57%), edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.11% to 6.610 compared with previous session close of 6.570.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.1850 compared with its close of 90.2000 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement slipped 0.19% to Rs 134,296.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.24% to 98.32.

The United States 10-year bond yield gained 0.51% to 4.135.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2025 settlement lost 16 cents or 0.27% to $59.66 a barrel.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

