Stock Alert: Bajaj Finance, Anant Raj, IEX, Tanla Platforms

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) shares are banned from F&O trading on 25 July 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Aadhar Housing Finance, Acme Solar Holdings, Avantel, Bajaj Finserv, Bank of Baroda, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Cipla, Prataap Snacks, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Grindwell Norton, HFCL, Home First Finance Company India, Intellect Design Arena, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Laurus Labs, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Petronet LNG will announce their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Bajaj Finance jumped 20.1% to Rs 4,699.61 crore on 21.3% increase in net sales to Rs 19,528.48 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Net interest income (NII) increased 22% YoY to Rs 10,227 crore in Q1 FY26.

 

Kfin Technologies increased 13.5% YoY to Rs 77.26 crore in Q1 FY26. Net sales increased 15.4% to Rs 274.06 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 237.56 crore in Q1 FY25.

Anant Rajs consolidated net profit climbed 38.3% to Rs 125.88 crore on 25.6% jump in net sales to Rs 59241 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)s consolidated net profit jumped 25.2% to Rs 120.70 crore on 14.7% increase in net sales to Rs 141.75 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY26.

Tanla Platform reported a 16.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 118.41 crore despite a 3.8% increase in net sales to Rs 1040.66 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

