Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR seen supported in opening trades

INR seen supported in opening trades

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee is seen supported in opening trades on Thursday as dollar weakens slightly ahead of major US data due for the week. INR opened at Rs 87.56 per dollar and edged lower to 87.59 so far during the day. On Tuesday, rupee depreciated 13 paise to close at 87.69 against the US dollar, tracking weak domestic markets after the US issued a draft notice on plans to implement an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian products. Rupee lost momentum as worries over the looming 25 per cent additional US tariff on Indian goods, set to take effect from August 27, drove strong dollar demand from importers. Indian shares are seen on a weak note on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump's 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods came into effect on Wednesday. Indian markets were closed on Wednesday for Ganesh Chaturthi. Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty both fell over 1 percent on Tuesday after the Trump administration officially issued a notice regarding the imposition of an additional 25 percent tariffs on Indian imports.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market drop in early trade, breadth weak

Market drop in early trade, breadth weak

Government extends duty-free imports of cotton by 3 months till Dec 31

Government extends duty-free imports of cotton by 3 months till Dec 31

Shares of Mangal Electrical Industries list in B Group

Shares of Mangal Electrical Industries list in B Group

Newgen Software rises after securing Rs 73-cr digitization order

Newgen Software rises after securing Rs 73-cr digitization order

Lemon Tree Hotels gains on inking new property in Maharashtra

Lemon Tree Hotels gains on inking new property in Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon