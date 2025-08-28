Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Government extends duty-free imports of cotton by 3 months till Dec 31

Government extends duty-free imports of cotton by 3 months till Dec 31

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The government on Thursday extended duty-free import of cotton by three more months till December 31 to support textile exporters facing steep 50 per cent tariffs in the US. Earlier, on August 18, the Finance Ministry had allowed duty exemption on cotton imports from August 19 till September 30. In a statement on Thursday, the ministry said, "In order to support exporters further, the Central government has decided to extend the import duty exemption on cotton (HS 5201) from 30th September 2025 till 31st December 2025."

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

