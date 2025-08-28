Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Newgen Software rises after securing Rs 73-cr digitization order

Newgen Software rises after securing Rs 73-cr digitization order

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Newgen Software Technologies rose 1.07% to Rs 905.40 after the company said that it has secured a purchase order worth Rs 73.12 crore from a customer for a scanning and digitization project.

The project involves scanning and digitizing pending and disposed judicial and administrative records/files of a state court on a turnkey basis and is to be executed within two years.

The company reported a 54.1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 49.72 crore on a 25.4% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 320.65 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Newgen Software Technologies is a global software company and is engaged in the business of software product development, including designing and delivering end-to-end software solutions covering the entire spectrum of software services from workflow automation to document management to imaging.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lemon Tree Hotels gains on inking new property in Maharashtra

Lemon Tree Hotels gains on inking new property in Maharashtra

Shilpa Medicare announces new joint venture in Saudi Arabia

Shilpa Medicare announces new joint venture in Saudi Arabia

Aptus Finance India Pvt standalone net profit rises 45.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Aptus Finance India Pvt standalone net profit rises 45.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Super Tannery consolidated net profit declines 0.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Super Tannery consolidated net profit declines 0.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Keertana Finserv standalone net profit declines 84.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Keertana Finserv standalone net profit declines 84.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon