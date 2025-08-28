Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels gains on inking new property in Maharashtra

Lemon Tree Hotels gains on inking new property in Maharashtra

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels added 1.48% to Rs 167.60 after the company announced that it has signed a license agreement viz. Lemon Tree Hotel, Pench, Maharashtra.

The property shall be managed by the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Lemon Tree Resort, Pench, Maharashtra, will feature 60 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a banquet, a swimming pool, a spa, and other recreational facilities.

Vilas Pawar, CEO of managed & franchised business Lemon Tree Hotels, commented, We are delighted to further enhance our wildlife portfolio, where we already have five existing properties. This resort will further expand our presence in Maharashtra, where we currently operate 14 hotels and have 10 more upcoming ones.

 

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The company reported a 93.49% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.33 crore, while revenue from operations rose 17.82% to Rs 315.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shilpa Medicare announces new joint venture in Saudi Arabia

Shilpa Medicare announces new joint venture in Saudi Arabia

Aptus Finance India Pvt standalone net profit rises 45.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Aptus Finance India Pvt standalone net profit rises 45.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Super Tannery consolidated net profit declines 0.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Super Tannery consolidated net profit declines 0.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Keertana Finserv standalone net profit declines 84.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Keertana Finserv standalone net profit declines 84.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Auxilo Finserve Pvt standalone net profit rises 49.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Auxilo Finserve Pvt standalone net profit rises 49.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon