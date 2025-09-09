Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR settles marginally lower amid global trade tensions

INR settles marginally lower amid global trade tensions

Image

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The Indian rupee pared initial gains to settle 3 paise lower at 88.12 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking persistent foreign portfolio outflows and global trade tensions. INR remained under pressure on worries over US tariffs on India and global trade uncertainties. Moreover, sustained foreign fund outflows also dented investor sentiments. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.98 against the US dollar and touched an intraday low level of 88.19 before ending the session at 88.12 (provisional), down 3 paise from its previous close. Meanwhile, dollar index extends downside to a near seven week low on Tuesday morning in Asia amid rising expectations of a September Federal rate cut that is pushing down the dollar. The dollar index is seen edging lower since Fridays weak US jobs report and is linger under 98 mark.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty tops 24,850 as Infy buyback plan lifts IT shares; Fed-cut bets underpin gains

Nifty tops 24,850 as Infy buyback plan lifts IT shares; Fed-cut bets underpin gains

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 2.76%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 2.76%

Japanese markets end lower

Japanese markets end lower

China's Shanghai Composite index dips 0.51%

China's Shanghai Composite index dips 0.51%

Barometers end with modest gains; IT shares witness value buying

Barometers end with modest gains; IT shares witness value buying

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWho is Sudan GurungGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVENepal GenZ Portests NewsAirfloa Rail Technology IPOApple Awe Dropping EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon