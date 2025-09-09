Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 04:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese markets end lower

Japanese markets end lower

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Japanese markets ended lower after posting strong gains in the previous session on optimism over trade and expectations for looser fiscal policy, following the resignation of fiscal hawk Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The Nikkei average climbed past the key 44,000 mark for the first time before surrendering early gains to settle 0.42 percent lower at 43,459.29. The broader Topix index ended down 0.51 percent at 3,122.12.

Tech stocks followed their U.S. peers higher, with chip-testing equipment maker and Nvidia supplier Advantest surging 6.5 percent and Tokyo Electron rising over 2 percent.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

