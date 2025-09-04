Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 05:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index declines 1.13%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index declines 1.13%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty PSE index ended down 1.13% at 9396.3 today. The index is down 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd slipped 2.71%, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd fell 2.29% and Oil India Ltd dropped 2.27%. The Nifty PSE index is down 17.00% over last one year compared to the 1.84% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.11% and Nifty Energy index has slid 0.99% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.08% to close at 24734.3 while the SENSEX added 0.19% to close at 80718.01 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Union minister Goyal urges industry to pass on GST rate cut benefits to consumers

Union minister Goyal urges industry to pass on GST rate cut benefits to consumers

Sensex settles 150 points higher, Nifty ends above 24,700 level

Sensex settles 150 points higher, Nifty ends above 24,700 level

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Rolex Rings gains after board OKs stock split proposal

Rolex Rings gains after board OKs stock split proposal

AbhiBus partners with 7 new SRTCS

AbhiBus partners with 7 new SRTCS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodaySamsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in IndiaSSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodaySamsung Galaxy EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon