Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 03:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rolex Rings gains after board OKs stock split proposal

Rolex Rings gains after board OKs stock split proposal

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Rolex Rings added 2.48% to Rs 1,433.35 after the company's board approved the stock split, dividing 1 equity share of face value Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of face value Re 1 each.

The rationale behind the stock split is to make the shares more affordable and attractive to invest, thereby encouraging greater participation of retail investors and will also enhance the liquidity of the companys shares in the market.

The company expects to complete the stock split process within a period of approximately 2 months from the date of approval of the members and subject to the completion of the statutory requirements.

 

Rolex Rings specializes in producing forged and machined bearing rings and components for the automotive, wind energy, railway, and industrial sectors. Known for its high-quality standards and advanced machinery, Rolex Rings serves both domestic and international markets, supplying major bearing manufacturers and automotive suppliers.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 1.5% to Rs 49.16 crore on 6.2% decline in net sales to Rs 291.58 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Delta Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Delta Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

R&B Denims Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

R&B Denims Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

GHV Infra gains on bagging Rs 120-cr railway station redevelopment order

GHV Infra gains on bagging Rs 120-cr railway station redevelopment order

Cospower Engineering slides as CFO Hiren Solanki resigns

Cospower Engineering slides as CFO Hiren Solanki resigns

Volumes soar at Doms Industries Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Doms Industries Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImpact of GST 2.0SSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon