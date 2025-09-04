Rolex Rings gains after board OKs stock split proposal

Rolex Rings added 2.48% to Rs 1,433.35 after the company's board approved the stock split, dividing 1 equity share of face value Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of face value Re 1 each.The rationale behind the stock split is to make the shares more affordable and attractive to invest, thereby encouraging greater participation of retail investors and will also enhance the liquidity of the companys shares in the market.
The company expects to complete the stock split process within a period of approximately 2 months from the date of approval of the members and subject to the completion of the statutory requirements.
Rolex Rings specializes in producing forged and machined bearing rings and components for the automotive, wind energy, railway, and industrial sectors. Known for its high-quality standards and advanced machinery, Rolex Rings serves both domestic and international markets, supplying major bearing manufacturers and automotive suppliers.
The companys consolidated net profit fell 1.5% to Rs 49.16 crore on 6.2% decline in net sales to Rs 291.58 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content