Friday, May 23, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR snaps three-day losing streak to end with good gains

INR snaps three-day losing streak to end with good gains

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The Indian rupee snapped its three-day losing streak and settled for the day higher by 70 paise at 85.25 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, on a sharp fall in the dollar index and surge in domestic equities, amid rise in risk appetite for riskier assets. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 769.09 points, or 0.95 percent, to 81,721.08. The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 243.45 points, or 0.99 percent, at 24,853.15 after U.S. President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful" tax bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives in a major win for Republicans. The rupee which had lost 53 paise in the last three trading sessions, settled with significant gains on Friday largely supported by the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market. However, a slight recovery in crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows capped the appreciation bias in the local unit to some extent.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of JTEKT India appoints Vikas Goel as CFO

Board of JTEKT India appoints Vikas Goel as CFO

Bondada Engineering receives solar power project of Rs 9000 cr

Bondada Engineering receives solar power project of Rs 9000 cr

IDFC First Bank allots 40.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 40.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Hexaware Technologies opens new office in Chicago

Hexaware Technologies opens new office in Chicago

Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 8.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 8.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon