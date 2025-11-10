Monday, November 10, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR stays range bound in opening trades

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

The Indian rupee continues to stay range bound amid tepid moves in opening trades on Monday as dollar stays flat after retreating well under 100 mark. Rising international crude oil prices are also weighing on rupee although positive local equities could limit downside in the counter. INR opened at Rs 88.64 per dollar and slipped to a low of 88.69 so far during the day. On Friday, rupee slipped 2 paise to 88.65 against the US dollar. The benchmark BSE Sensex hit an intraday low of 82,670.95 amid persistent foreign outflows and a cautious global mood after the release of weak U.S. labor market data. With a bout of short-covering and hopes of progress in India-U.S. trade talks helping spur buying at lower levels, the Sensex eventually ended the session down 94.73 points, or 0.11 percent, at 83,216.28.

 

Nykaa climbs after reporting three-fold jump in Q2 PAT to Rs 34 cr

Ram Ratna Wires jumps as Bhiwadi Plant gets approval under RIPS-2024

India needs more financial sector reform to become a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047, notes WB's FSA report

U.S. Markets Steady as Shutdown Hopes Lift Sentiment

Shipping Corp tanks as Q2 PAT slides 35% YoY to Rs 189 cr

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

