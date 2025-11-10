Monday, November 10, 2025 | 10:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nykaa climbs after reporting three-fold jump in Q2 PAT to Rs 34 cr

Nykaa climbs after reporting three-fold jump in Q2 PAT to Rs 34 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) rallied 5.06% to Rs 250.55 after the company reported a 242.9% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.43 crore on 25.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,345.98 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 160.5% to Rs 55.38 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA grew 53% year-on-year to Rs 159 crore. EBITDA margin expanded to 6.8% in Q2 FY26 as against 5.5% in Q2 FY25.

Gross merchandise value (GMV) jumped 30% to Rs 4,744 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 3,653 crore in Q2 FY25.

Nykaas Beauty vertical delivered strong performance in Q2 FY2026, with GMV jumped 28% YoY to Rs 3,551 crore, supported by sustained momentum across e-commerce, physical retail, and owned brands under the House of Nykaa. Revenue jumped 25% YoY to Rs 2,132 crore in Q2 FY26.

 

Nykaa Fashion delivered 37% YoY GMV growth to Rs 1,180 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 201 crore during the quarter, up 21% YoY.

Also Read

Lenskart IPO Listing

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates: Stocks trade in green on BSE, NSE post negative listing

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 pts; Pharma, IT indices up 1%; Lenskart falls after weak debut

Lenskart listing

Lenskart makes muted debut: Shares list at 3% discount; miss GMP estimates

bajaj auto shares in focus after Q2

Bajaj Auto gains on multiple stock upgrades post Q2 results; outlook here

ICC T20 World Cup 2026

ICC shortlists Ahmedabad, Kolkata as venues for ICC T20 WC 2026 semifinals

Nysaa, Nykaas GCC-based beauty multi-brand omnichannel venture, continues to strengthen its presence with five operational outlets three in the UAE and two in Oman.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the re-appointment of Falguni Nayar as an executive chairperson, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) for a term of five years with effect from February 12, 2026 till February 11, 2031.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) journey began in 2012 as a digital-first, consumer tech beauty company. It has expanded its offerings to include fashion and B2B, launching platforms such as Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Nykaa Superstore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ram Ratna Wires jumps as Bhiwadi Plant gets approval under RIPS-2024

Ram Ratna Wires jumps as Bhiwadi Plant gets approval under RIPS-2024

India needs more financial sector reform to become a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047, notes WB's FSA report

India needs more financial sector reform to become a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047, notes WB's FSA report

U.S. Markets Steady as Shutdown Hopes Lift Sentiment

U.S. Markets Steady as Shutdown Hopes Lift Sentiment

Shipping Corp tanks as Q2 PAT slides 35% YoY to Rs 189 cr

Shipping Corp tanks as Q2 PAT slides 35% YoY to Rs 189 cr

Force Motors gains as Q2 PAT soars 160% YoY to Rs 350 cr

Force Motors gains as Q2 PAT soars 160% YoY to Rs 350 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart Share PriceQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon