Insolation Energy arm secures Rs 143 cr order from Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Insolation Energy announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Insolation Green Energy Private Limited has received an order from Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses for the supply of solar modules.

The order is valued at Rs 143.20 crore, is scheduled for execution in FY26.

Meanwhile, Insolation Green Energy Private Limited has incorporated 4 wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely GRJP Green Infra Private Limited, HVJN Green Infra Private Limited, MPGE Green Infra Private Limited, and SRJG Green Infra Private Limited on 11th September, 2025. The above mentioned companies have been incorporated as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the purpose of setting up solar power plants.

Jaipur-based Insolation Energy is a leading solar panel manufacturer in India. The company's consolidated net profit surged 127.51% to Rs 126.20 crore while net sales jumped 80.92% to Rs 1,333.76 crore in FY25 over FY24.

 

The counter rose 0.05% to Rs 196 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

