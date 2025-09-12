Friday, September 12, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shriram Finance Ltd soars 1.91%

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 631.9, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.2% in last one year as compared to a 0.96% drop in NIFTY and a 9.83% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Shriram Finance Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 631.9, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 25112.5. The Sensex is at 81909.64, up 0.44%. Shriram Finance Ltd has risen around 2.04% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26178.7, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 66.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 632.8, up 1.78% on the day. Shriram Finance Ltd is down 6.2% in last one year as compared to a 0.96% drop in NIFTY and a 9.83% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 13.31 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

